MANN+HUMMEL Adapts Filtration Portfolio For COVID-19 Fight

While MANN+HUMMEL has been known for its involvement in the automotive, heavy duty and industrial segments, the company also has been committed to growth in Life Sciences & Environment segment. Since 2015, MANN+HUMMEL has acquired air and water filtration leaders including Tri-Dim Filter Corp. and MICRODYN-NADIR, among others. The acquisitions gave MANN+HUMMEL expertise in HEPA filtration, cleanroom filtration and Operating Room (laminar flow) technologies.

“Companies are mobilizing at unbelievable speeds to assist the frontlines in their fight against COVID-19,” said Charles Vaillant, chief technology/digital officer at MANN+HUMMEL. “It’s incredible to see the levels of innovation, the speed at which it’s happening, and most of all, the sincere belief that we can make a difference in this fight. If we can save even one life, it makes these efforts worthwhile, and I am immensely proud of MANN+HUMMEL as we embrace innovation and quickly adapt to help others.”

Production and Supply of Face Masks

At its facility in Fayetteville, North Carolina, two production lines have been converted to produce daily protective grade (non-certified) face masks with a time-to-market of 15 days. Initially, the product will be supplied to MANN+HUMMEL employees to protect those keeping the company moving forward. As production ramps up, the masks also will be sold to customers. Globally, MANN+HUMMEL began 2020 with zero face mask production, and now anticipates that by May 1, more than 5 million face masks will be produced per month.