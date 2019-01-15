MANN-FILTER Introduces 116 New Aftermarket Part Numbers For European Nameplates In U.S. And Canada



MANN-FILTER, manufacturer of innovative oil, air, fuel and cabin air filters for the automotive aftermarket, has announced the introduction of 116 new part numbers available for immediate order. The new part numbers include air, cabin air, oil and fuel filters, as well as air oil separators.

“These 116 new part numbers have increased our coverage of the European passenger vehicle market in the United States and Canada to more than 98 percent, with a comprehensive offering of industry-leading filtration products,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC.

The company says the new part numbers provide OE fit, form and function for 2018 and 2019 European makes and models including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and others.

For more information, visit mann-filter.com.