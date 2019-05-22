MAHLE Service Solutions Launches New Facebook Page

The Facebook page will feature tech tips, technical content, videos, product information, news, photos, industry information and more.

MAHLE has announced the official launch of its MAHLE Service Solutions Facebook page. The company will use this platform to provide automotive service professionals in the U.S. and Canada with technical content, product updates, photos and videos focused on the tool and equipment segment.

“It was extremely important to us at MAHLE Service Solutions to create a Facebook page specifically for our diagnostics and equipment users – the professional repair shop technicians,” said Rich Wolf, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions North America. “We have a very specialized and technical target audience and we are excited to have this new platform to connect with them, further strengthening our relationship. Other MAHLE pages exist but having a dedicated space for diagnostics and equipment focused content is something we’re very pleased to offer.”

By increasing its digital presence and ability to communicate real-time with tool and equipment end-users, MAHLE Service Solutions hopes to provide its Facebook audience with information and product support, as well as continuing to position itself as one of the industry’s leading providers of automotive and heavy-duty service tools and equipment.

The Facebook page will feature tech tips, technical content, videos, product information, news, photos, industry information and more, serving as a hub for users of the MAHLE Service Solutions family of diagnostics and equipment. The company encourages technicians, independent service shop owners, distributors and jobbers to like and follow this new page for the latest updates from MAHLE Service Solutions.

The new MAHLE Service Solutions Facebook page is located at facebook.com/MAHLEServiceSolutions.