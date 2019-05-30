MAHLE Service Solutions Announces Winner Of Richard Petty Autographed ArcticPRO ACX2280 R1234yf A/C Unit

Steve Sharbuno (right), co-owner of Treasure Coast Automotive in Vero Beach, Florida, with his one-of-a-kind MAHLE Service Solutions ArcticPRO ACX2280 A/C unit signed by race legend Richard Petty.

MAHLE Service Solutions has announced that Steve Sharbuno, co-owner of Treasure Coast Automotive in Vero Beach, Florida, is the winner of a new ArcticPRO ACX2280 R1234yf refrigerant handling system autographed by race legend Richard Petty. The ACX2280 is part of the next generation of ArcticPRO machines that was unveiled at AAPEX 2018. It is the company’s newest and most advanced refrigerant recycling machine for efficiently handling the new R1234yf refrigerant that is being factory installed on many late-model vehicles.

Sharbuno, who started Treasure Coast Automotive with his partner Andrew Langello in 2009, has more than 20 years of experience in automotive repair. Sharbuno said his luck at winning contests is usually not good.

“I have the worst luck when it comes to winning anything,” admitted Sharbuno. “I signed up to win the unit at the MAHLE booth when I was in Las Vegas for AAPEX 2018. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have a chance, so I was pleasantly surprised when I received the news. Our shop already owns an R1234yf unit and this new unit will help increase our productivity so we can work on even more vehicles. It’s also nice to have a one-of-a-kind unit signed by the King.”

With its ergonomic, hinged cabinet door, the ACX2280 offers best in class serviceability for vehicles that require R1234yf refrigerant. The cabinet door can be opened single-handedly to conveniently access components for service. The unit’s intuitive user interface allows technicians to navigate menus with ease using the unit’s large, 7-inch LCD touch screen display. Plus, the ACX2280 has an integrated refrigerant identifier to ensure that the proper refrigerant is being serviced.

The added benefit of Wi-Fi capability ensures that the unit’s software is up-to-date with all the latest functional software enhancements available. The fully automatic features of the ACX2280 mean the machine can run virtually unattended to allow technicians extra time to perform other duties. A bright LED indicator light at the top of the unit comes on when the service is completed and is easily visible from a distance.

