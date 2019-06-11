MAHLE Service Solutions Announces Facebook Promotion In Recognition Of National Automotive Service Professionals Week

MAHLE Service Solutions has announced a social media promotion in celebration of National Automotive Service Professionals Week, where Facebook users can enter to win a YETI Tundra 35 cooler for their participation in thanking automotive service professionals for their hard work.

Contestants can enter the promotion by “liking” MAHLE Service Solutions on Facebook and commenting on this post with “#ThankYouAutoTechs,” in recognition of the important role that auto service professionals play in the automotive industry. Entries will be accepted from 12 a.m. EDT on June 10 through 11:59 P.M. EDT on June 30.

National Automotive Service Professionals Week is celebrated during the week of June 9 and serves as a reminder for the public to say “thank you” to the automotive technicians who maintain all of the vehicles that are essential for daily life – in cities, rural areas and everywhere in between.

“Such a large part of what we do at MAHLE Service Solutions revolves around the automotive service technician – our end-user,” said Rich Wolf, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions North America. “As a company, we are extremely aware of the integral role technicians play in ensuring drivers safely get from place-to-place, but we recognize that this might not be something that people outside of the automotive industry think about. It was important for us to take this opportunity to encourage the public to say thank you to the talented automotive service professionals everywhere, for the work that they do.”