MAHLE Motorsport Introduces PowerPak Piston Kit For Porsche 996 And 997

MAHLE Motorsport, manufacturer of forged high-performance and racing pistons and rings, has introduced a PowerPak Piston Kit for an 82.8mm stroke found in the Porsche 996 and 997. It is designed with MAHLE’s unique slipper skirt-style forging. Developed for higher performance than the OE piston, the MAHLE Motorsport all forged piston kit delivers power over an expanded RPM range while matching the OE assembly weight.

Designed to work with either Nikasil or cast-iron replacement cylinder sleeves, the PowerPak part numbers and ring sets are specific to either cast-iron or Nikasil bores. The PowerPak Kit for the Porsche 996 and 997 features MAHLE’s proprietary dual-coated, slipper skirt-forged pistons that include a dry phosphate coating and Grafal skirt coating to reduce drag and wear. Designed for OE 141.99mm length connecting rods, and 22 mm diameter wrist pins with a 32.95 mm compression height, this Powerpak Piston Kit for the Porsche 996 and 997 provides factory-matched ring lands and a compression ratio developed for an extended RPM range.

The 996 kit includes a 1.2mm top, 1.5mm napier second, and a 2.0mm oil ring set. The ring design delivers excellent ring-to-cylinder sealing with low mass without loss of ring stability.

The 997 piston kit is grooved for a 1mm, 1mm, 2mm precision ring set that is included and manufactured to exacting tolerances to ensure maximum performance with a longer life cycle.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s high performance PowerPak Piston Kit for the Porsche 997, visit www.MahleMotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.