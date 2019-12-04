MAHLE Motorsport 2020 Application Guide Now Available

MAHLE Motorsport, a leading manufacturer of high performance shelf stock and custom pistons and piston kits for street and track, announces availability of its 2020 Application Guide. The 40-page application guide features complete product detail for the company’s selection of PowerPak and PowerPak Plus piston kits for a broad range of street and track applications – domestic and import.

Piston category selection includes: Small Block Chevy, Ford, Mopar and Oldsmobile; Big Block Chevy, Ford, Mopar, Oldsmobile and Pontiac; LS, LSX and LT, NHRA Legal Copo Camaro, Hemi, Sport Compact and Diesel. Designed to be more user friendly, it is organized by bore size, stroke and rod length, compression height, crown volume and alloy availability – 2618 or 4032. MAHLE Motorsport’s selection of 2618 aluminum alloy PowerPak piston kits has now increased to more than 200 more kits than previously available. Designed for increased detonation resistance, these pistons have superior tensile and fatigue strength. All pistons featured in the application guide also can be ordered with MAHLE’s Thermal Barrier Coating; a ceramic coating that gives the piston crown added protection against heat and thermal shock.

This year’s guide includes a new product section and four additional pages of applications and components including detailed specs on each piston from weight to clearance guidelines recommended by the MAHLE Motorsport design and engineering staff. It also gives helpful information on preparing rings, proper ring gap measurement, proper ring filing and proper ring alignment.

New products include SBC and BBC, LS1/2/6 and SB and a BB Ford for the SCJ, KAASE P-51/ SR-71 and AFR 14° Bullit cylinder heads. A sample of kits now available for 2020 include a SBC Dome, LS 5.3L Flat Top and Dome (cu 326, 327,329) that is compatible with LS1/2/6 style cathedral heads with the Dome also available as a PowerPak Plus. All of these kits come complete with a 1.0, 1.0, 2.0mm file fit performance ring set included. This year, 13 new PowerPak piston kits are being introduced, with some applications available as PowerPak Plus kits.

To download a copy of the 2020 application guide, visit MahleMotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. The new application guide will be available also for pick-up at MAHLE’s PRI booth No. 1601.