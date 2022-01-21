 UnderhoodService
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

MAHLE Launches ‘The Choice of Champions’ Tech Promotion

on

Free ASE Webinar: Diagnosing Modern Chassis Systems

on

ASA Focuses on Membership, New Organizational Model

on

ZF Showcases Smart Vehicle Technologies at CES
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video) Video
play

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (Video)

Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO) Video
play

Priming Concentric Slave Cylinders Before Installation (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

MAHLE Launches ‘The Choice of Champions’ Tech Promotion

 

on

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. is continuing its “call-for-entries” for the company’s inaugural “MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” technician promotion. Eligible participants have until August 31, 2022, to compete in this exclusive sweepstakes for the chance to win a custom-built Vaughn Gittin RTR Spec 5 Mustang or a Casey Currie Custom Jeep, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The lucky winner will leave with the keys to one of these grand-prize builds during a special onsite awards ceremony at the Automotive Aftermarket Product Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas on November 1-3, 2022.

“Considering the events of recent years, we are looking forward to the excitement of ‘The Choice of Champions’ promotion in 2022,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “Our customers depend on MAHLE to provide a full range of solutions for their automotive repair needs, including gaskets, filters, pistons and rings. In appreciation of the challenges they have faced recently, this promotion is a great opportunity for them to participate for a chance to win one of the incredible custom-built vehicles. The year is already started off on a high note and we look forward to seeing everyone at AAPEX 2022.” 

Advertisement

“The ‘MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” promotion is one way of showing our gratitude to the automotive technicians who are essential to our industry,” said Ted Hughes, director of marketing, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “We are also privileged to have worked closely with #TEAMMAHLE members Vaughn Gittin Jr., Casey Currie and Petty’s Garage to build two custom vehicles designed exclusively with the ‘real champions,’ in mind: our loyal customers.”

To be eligible for entry, candidates must be employed by or own a business whose primary function is automotive repair. The program is open to residents of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia. Registrants will be qualified to receive one entry into the Grand Prize sweepstakes each time they purchase $100 worth of MAHLE-, Clevite- and Behr-branded products throughout the duration of the program.

Advertisement

Four finalists will be randomly selected from all entries to receive a trip for two to AAPEX 2022 in Las Vegas, November 1-3, 2022. All the Team MAHLE legends, including “The King,” Richard Petty, will be on hand when the Grand Prize winner is determined, and she or he will have the opportunity to select between the customized Vaughn Gittin RTR Mustang or Casey Currie Jeep.

In addition to the four finalist trips to Las Vegas and the grand prize, thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Team RTR, Casey Currie Motorsports, Petty’s Garage and MAHLE will be awarded throughout the program in the form of “swag bags” via random selection each month.

Advertisement

Complete information about the “MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” promotion, including entry instructions and official rules, terms and conditions, can be found online at www.mahlechampions.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Pep Boys Donates $100,000 To Bob Woodruff Foundation

News: Navistar Launches Technician Apprenticeship Program

News: ASE Free Webinar: How To Select The Correct Gasket Maker

News: SMP Awards $50,000 Across 3 Scholarship Programs

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService