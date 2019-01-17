MAHLE Components Featured On Nine Of Ward’s 10 Best Engines For 2018



Now in its 25th year, the Ward’s 10 Best Engines competition recognizes outstanding powertrain achievement, world-class technologies and engines or electric propulsion systems “that are so compelling they help sell the vehicle.”

To be eligible, engines must be available on vehicles in the U.S. market with a base price no higher than $62,000.

MAHLE components and systems featured on the publication’s award-winning engines for 2018 include: piston systems and cylinder components, as well as valve-train, air-management and thermal-management systems.

“The wide variety MAHLE-equipped engines and powertrain systems among this year’s award winners is a testament to our innovative technologies,” said Scott Ferriman, president of MAHLE Industries.

“We’re extremely proud of the fact that for more than a decade a majority of Ward’s 10-best-award winners have featured MAHLE parts and technology. It clearly demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with leading powertrain technologies and the highest-quality products.”

Ward’s 10 Best Engines for 2018 that feature MAHLE Components include:

BMW: 3.0L Turbocharged DOHC I-6 (BMW X5)

FCA: 3.6L Pentastar eTorque V6 (Ram 1500)

Ford: 3.0L DOHC TurboDiesel V-6 (Ford F-150)

Ford: 5.0L DOHC V-6 (Ford Mustang GT/Bullitt)

GM: 6.2L Ecotec OHV V-8 (Chevrolet Silverado)

Honda: 2.0L i-VTEC DOHC 4-Cyl./HEV (Honda Accord Hybrid)

Hyundai: Fuel Cell Powertrain (Hyundai Nexo)

Infiniti: 2.0L DOHC VC-Turbo 4-Cyl (Infiniti QX50)

Toyota: 2.0L Atkinson DOHC 4-Cyl/HEV (Lexus UX 250h)

WardsAuto evaluated a field of 40 vehicles in October and November of 2018 as part of this year’s competition, driving to and from home, work, school, the store and on weekend road trips. There was no instrument testing involved.

Scores for each powertrain were based on horsepower, torque, comparative specifications, noise attenuation, observed fuel economy and the application of new technology.