MAHLE Aftermarket North America opened the second tier of the “7 Reasons” promotion today, offering participants the opportunity to win a grand prize ‘Filter Out the Noise!’ camping package. Reason 2 of the promotion, tied to the extensive MAHLE Aftermarket filtration product line, is open from August 5, 2019, through August 18, 2019.

“The MAHLE ‘7 Reasons’ promotion is off to a tremendous start with enthusiasts, distributors and technicians, all eager to share their experience and reasons for considering MAHLE products,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “Whether oil, fuel or air, it all needs to be clean. And with the importance of breathing clean air, MAHLE cabin air filters are an increasingly important part of our program.”

Participants can enter to win the “Filter Out the Noise!” grand prize package at www.mahle-aftermarket.com/7reasons and describe their reason for considering MAHLE filters. All entries will be reviewed and judged by an independent panel of experts according to specific criteria as outlined in the official rules. The “Filter Out the Noise!” grand prize package includes a Coleman Evanston screened 6-person tent, two Coleman Palmetto Cool Weather sleeping bags and a YETI Tundra 45 cooler, a combined value of approximately $530.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket and its brands, visit www.mahle-aftermarket.com or contact your local sales representative.