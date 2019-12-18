MACS To Host Automotive Software & Electronics Boot Camp With Dr. Mark Quarto

The Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS) Worldwide is sponsoring the Automotive Software and Electronics Boot Camp with Dr. Mark Quarto in partnership with FutureTech Auto at the MACS training center in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, March 23-27, 2020. This training is returning to the MACS training center after the successful debut class in September 2019. The Automotive Software and Electronics Boot Camp received the 2019 ATMC /ASE excellence in training award.

Top auto repair shops need to learn relevant new skills related to electronics, computer software writing and coding to tackle today’s and tomorrow’s repair jobs.

The automotive industry has transitioned most automotive systems into the space of advanced electrical, electronics and software controls. Additionally, hybrid/electric propulsion and ADAS technologies are requiring technicians to become creative and skilled in non-mechanical aspects of the vehicle. Even modern HVAC systems have experienced advances in power electronics with the use of high voltage electric heating, air conditioning and heat pump components.

Dr. Quarto has addressed the need for higher level electronics training for technicians by creating the Automotive Software and Electronics Boot Camp, an intense five-day training opportunity that will allow students to go back to their jobs having learned the following:

Know differences and specific functions of software, firmware and hardware systems.

Learn fundamental knowledge and skills to build microcontroller-based control applications and hardware interface tools that can be used for monitoring, analyzing and/or diagnosing most automotive systems.

Learn how to use electronic devices such as diodes, transistors, op-amps, opto-isolators, voltage translators, logic ICs etc. to create diagnostic & testing tools with hands-on projects.

How electronic devices can be used to augment vehicle circuits and the scan tool for testing or diagnosing system faults.

Create and build signal conditioning tools to interface vehicle systems with a microcontroller by using hands-on projects.

How to write software programs to perform specific diagnostic and testing routines that can be used with/without a scan tool.

How to code software programs to command a microcontroller to perform functions to monitor, control or test circuits.

Learn how to create microcontroller systems that can be built for use with a scan tool or on-board vehicle system to manipulate systems operation for the purposes of circuit analysis and diagnostics without the need for purchasing expensive test tools.

To register for this program, visit https://www.futuretechauto.com/macsbootcamp.html or call 360-207-7770.

