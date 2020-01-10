Lucas Oil Products Extends And Expands Partnership With PBR

Lucas Oil Products announced it will continue its partnership with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) for the 2020 season, starting with the Unleash the Beast Tour. The multi-year extension guarantees Lucas Oil will remain the “exclusive motor oil/additive and lubricant car care products manufacturer” of the PBR for the 10th year.

Click Here to Read More

“We look forward to continuing our involvement with the PBR series for the tenth year and beyond,” said Tom Fredrickson, COO, Lucas Oil. “The athletes and fans of the PBR are incredibly passionate about the sport and rely on their everyday vehicles to go to and from work, and to the bull riding events. With this partnership, we can provide a full line of problem-solving lubricants and additives, so they don’t have to worry about missing out because of car troubles.”

In addition to its involvement in the televised Unleash the Beast, Lucas Oil’s partnership includes the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, PBR’s premier expansion tour that brings the sport to more than 30 cities across the United States, reaching new fans and markets with world-class bull riding events. Lucas Oil will now also sponsor the PBR Global Cup, a popular five-country team tournament akin to The “Olympics of Bull Riding,” which features the best riders from five countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States) in a unique team format. The PBR Global Cup, which has stopped in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and Sydney, Australia, will next visit AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas in February.

“PBR is thrilled to partner with our friends at Lucas Oil in expanding the brand’s PBR footprint across our two top U.S. tours and into the PBR Global Cup,” said Sean Gleason, CEO, PBR. “Over the years, Lucas Oil has used their expertise in creative marketing to help the PBR become one of the fastest growing sport in North America and introduce our athletes to new audiences.”