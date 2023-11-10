 Litens Expands OAD, OAP Coverage with Nine New SKUs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Litens Expands OAD, OAP Coverage with Nine New SKUs

Litens said the new SKUs provide coverage for more than 1,000,000 VIO.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Litens Aftermarket announced the addition of eight new Overrunning Alternator Decoupler (OAD) SKUs and one Overrunning Alternator Pulley (OAP) SKU to its product lineup, which it said offers coverage for more than 1,000,000 vehicles in operation (VIO). The new SKUs include late-model coverage for popular Ford, Hyundai, Buick, Nissan and Honda models.

Related Articles

The decision to expand the OAD product line is a direct response to the growing demand in the market, with approximately one half of registered vehicles now equipped with an OAD, according to Litens. As these vehicles reach the aftermarket “sweet spot” for replacement parts, Litens said “it is committed to ensuring that technicians and consumers have access to the right replacement parts.”

OE belt drive systems on vehicles built with an OAD are specifically engineered to accommodate the functionality of an OAD and should never be substituted with a solid pulley or a one-way clutch, Litens explained. Ensuring that technicians and customers have access to the proper replacement parts is crucial to maintaining the longevity of a vehicle’s belt drive system components.

“As the inventors of the OAD, Litens has played a pivotal role in allowing contemporary alternators to meet the heightened performance and efficiency requirements that underpin the modern driving experience we all enjoy today,” said Scott Howat, national sales manager, Litens. “We believe it is our responsibility to provide technicians and consumers with the essential parts required to maintain the vehicle throughout its entire lifespan.”

You May Also Like

News

MotoRad Celebrates 65 Years at AAPEX 2023

AAPEX 2023 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31- November 2.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

MotoRad is proud to announce its 65th anniversary celebration at the upcoming AAPEX 2023 event. With a rich history spanning six decades, MotoRad has been at the forefront of delivering high-quality emerging technologies, thermal management and closure solutions, catering to a spectrum of technologies for Internal Combustion Engines, Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, and Battery Electric Vehicles.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by Dec. 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Litens Brings Awareness to the Importance of Proper Belt Drive System Maintenance

Litens details what a system reset entails, its significance and the potential repercussions of neglecting this essential maintenance step.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Dorman to Host 3-day Hands-On Electronics Training Class

Topics covered include circuits and circuit testing, opens, shorts, voltage drops and more.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Anchor Adds More Ford and Lincoln Coverage

Ten new parts numbers cover over 2 million applications and model years 2018-2023.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Resetting the Belt Drive System

In this video, we cover what it takes to reset the belt drive system. This video is sponsored by Litens.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Identifying The Correct Alternator Pulley

Replace the OAD and tensioner with the belt as part of a mileage-based service. Sponsored by Litens.

By Andrew Markel
Autoshop Solutions Partners With ShopBoss

Autoshop Solutions has launched an ROI integration tool that draws data from Shop Boss SMS into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Shop Boss Releases Shop Management User Interface

The upgraded interface focuses on multi-device capability with shops owners often operating “on the go.”

By Underhood Service Staff Writers