Litens Expands OAD, OAP Coverage with Nine New SKUs

Litens Aftermarket announced the addition of eight new Overrunning Alternator Decoupler (OAD) SKUs and one Overrunning Alternator Pulley (OAP) SKU to its product lineup, which it said offers coverage for more than 1,000,000 vehicles in operation (VIO). The new SKUs include late-model coverage for popular Ford, Hyundai, Buick, Nissan and Honda models.

The decision to expand the OAD product line is a direct response to the growing demand in the market, with approximately one half of registered vehicles now equipped with an OAD, according to Litens. As these vehicles reach the aftermarket “sweet spot” for replacement parts, Litens said “it is committed to ensuring that technicians and consumers have access to the right replacement parts.”

OE belt drive systems on vehicles built with an OAD are specifically engineered to accommodate the functionality of an OAD and should never be substituted with a solid pulley or a one-way clutch, Litens explained. Ensuring that technicians and customers have access to the proper replacement parts is crucial to maintaining the longevity of a vehicle’s belt drive system components.

“As the inventors of the OAD, Litens has played a pivotal role in allowing contemporary alternators to meet the heightened performance and efficiency requirements that underpin the modern driving experience we all enjoy today,” said Scott Howat, national sales manager, Litens. “We believe it is our responsibility to provide technicians and consumers with the essential parts required to maintain the vehicle throughout its entire lifespan.”