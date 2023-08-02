 Litens Aftermarket Adds 18 New SKUs to Belt Drive Product Portfolio

News

Litens Aftermarket Adds New SKUs to Belt Drive Portfolio

18 new SKUs were added to its product line.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Litens Aftermarket introduced 18 new SKUs to its product lineup, consisting of pulleys, belt tensioners and overrunning alternator decoupler (OAD™) pulleys.

The new SKUs represent an increase in coverage for more than 9,200,000 additional vehicles in operation (VIO), including more than 310,000 2023 model vehicles. The portfolio additions are for late model Ford, Hyundai, Porsche, Mercedes Benz, Jeep, Chevrolet and Toyota vehicles. Litens now offers over 900 pulleys, belt tensioners and overrunning alternator decoupler pulleys, with SKU’s covering over 275 million VIO. 

“Our continuous expansion of belt drive products demonstrates our ongoing commitment to maintaining our position as the global leader in this product category,” said John Lussier, president of Litens Aftermarket. “Litens is the world’s largest OE supplier of belt tensioning products, and we pride ourselves on being first-to-market in the aftermarket.”

As the inventors of the automatic accessory drive belt tensioner (ADT), as well as the timing belt tensioner (TBT), Litens delivers an innovative, engineering-first approach to the aftermarket. The company’s continued expansion of belt tensioning products further solidifies its commitment to providing the most complete line of high-quality OE manufactured tensioners to the automotive aftermarket. 

For more information on Litens Aftermarket, visit www.litensaftermarket.com

