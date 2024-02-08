 Litens Adds Distribution Footprint via Kenakore Solutions Acquisition

Litens Aftermarket has announced its acquisition of Kenakore Solutions, a third-party logistics warehouse and distribution center. Kenakore, with three decades of experience, has been a key partner to Litens for the past seven years, says the company.

Through integrating Kenakore’s processes and systems, Litens is set to improve its overall customer experience through enhanced communication capabilities and increased flexibility that enables Litens to further meet diverse customer demands with ease. Kenakore is located in Perrysburg, Ohio, due to its proximity to major distribution routes via I-75 and I-80, giving Litens the added benefit of seamless connectivity and efficient distribution across the United States, the company added.

With the completion of the acquisition, Kenakore’s distribution center will be rebranded as “Litens Aftermarket Distribution.” Encompassing 123,000 square feet of space, the facility is staffed by 40 employees and includes 30 shipping and receiving bays. This facility plays a role in kitting and distributing Litens Aftermarket products, serving as the primary distribution hub for Litens Aftermarket in North America.

“We work closely with the team at Kenakore and are excited to bring them under the Litens umbrella. This acquisition is a natural progression as we continue to strengthen our control over the customer experience across the aftermarket and underscores our commitment to elevating the Litens brand,” said John Lussier, president of Litens Aftermarket.

This move follows Litens’ 2023 acquisition of Dolz, a global leader in aftermarket water pump manufacturing, based in Spain, and is another step in Litens’ aftermarket growth initiative.

For more information on Litens Aftermarket, visit https://litensaftermarket.com/

