LIQUI MOLY Now Available At Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper

LIQUI MOLY oils and additives are now officially an approved brand supplier within the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance for the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper distributor members.

“It is now easier for vehicle owners to access our OE approved lubricants and experience for themselves the quality of our motor oils made in Germany,” said Sebastian Zelger, CEO of LIQUI MOLY USA/Canada.

In recent years, LIQUI MOLY has grown its North American presence into the import car segment. Many foreign nameplates, especially from Europe, require specific formulated motor oils that exceed the usual API specifications. “Of course, as a German manufacturer, we have these special motor oils. Many car owners know us as the oil brand engineered for Volkswagen, Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Partnering with [the Alliance] helps us increase our market share into the domestic car segment as well as the import markets,” said Zelger.

LIQUI MOLY also blends and supplies oils for domestic and Asian models. These oils carry the very latest API SP and ILSAC GF-6 certifications and assigned viscosities. Included within this lubricant segment is the popular MOLYGEN line of oils. LIQUI MOLY primarily developed the MOLYGEN oils for American and Asian models. “This high-quality oil line is green in color and features high wear protection along with an ‘oil leak’ finding feature popular with DIY’ers,” added Zelger.

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is a united group of independent distributors, auto parts stores and professional service repair shops across North America. The Alliance network operates both the Auto Value Parts and the Bumper to Bumper stores. “We are delighted to welcome The Alliance to the LIQUI MOLY family,” said Dave Bibb, director of Sales for LIQUI MOLY USA. LIQUI MOLY is a premium brand that offers more than just oils, but also additives, service products and much more. It is unique to have such an extensive range of automotive chemicals under one brand.”