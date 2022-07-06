Lincoln Tech Enters Partnership With Akzonobel Coatings



Lincoln Educational Services Corp., a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has entered into an agreement with AkzoNobel Coatings Inc. Lincoln Tech’s Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology programs across the country will utilize paints and refinish coatings solely from AkzoNobel, as the two organizations strengthen their partnership following the opening of the Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech in Denver, Colorado. AkzoNobel also partners with Dave Kindig of Kindig-It Design to produce the custom Modern Classikk paint line.

Kindig’s Modern Classikk line is derived from AkzoNobel’s Sikkens refinish brand, the brand that will be used at the Kindig Academy. Lincoln Tech campuses offering collision repair career training will have the opportunity to receive products from either Sikkens or Lesonal, another premium AkzoNobel brand. “AkzoNobel’s Sikkens and Lesonal product lines are known as two of the finest brands in the paint and refinish market,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s president and CEO. “For our students to have access to hands-on experience using these products will be an incredible benefit to them as they train for careers in today’s collision repair industry. We are excited and grateful to be able to take our relationship with AkzoNobel to this exciting next level.”

