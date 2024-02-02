KYB Launches New Digital Catalog App

The new KYB Parts Catalog app dives much deeper than most mobile catalog apps that ask for only the year, make and model when searching for part numbers for a vehicle by also requesting information such as engine size, trim package and drivetrain type, when applicable, KYB announced.

The new KYB app also provides an accurate and much narrower list of recommended shock and strut applications and part numbers, according to KYB.

Now service writers or technicians can quickly search for the part they need without accessing a computer, by using their phone or tablet and selecting the vehicle or enter the VIN, from which the app provides the correct OE replacement part number. The user also will receive recommended part numbers for performance upgrade shocks and struts, strut mounts, boots and bumpers, if available. The app can even recommend the closest retailer or wholesaler from which to order your part, KYB said.

KYB said the new KYB Parts Catalog app quickly provides repair shops with the right part number, helping to reduce repair time and opening repair bays quicker.

Those who were previously using the KYB Shocks app, will automatically be updated to this latest version. New users can download the KYB Parts Catalog on The App Store and Google Play.