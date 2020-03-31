Connect with us

News

John Upp Named APH Inaugural Impact Player Of The Year

 

on

APH named John Upp as the recipient of the inaugural 2019 Auto Value Impact Player of the Year award. Upp is the manager of the Ellsworth Auto Value parts store. He was recognized during an awards banquet at APH’s annual winter conference on Jan. 20 at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd, Minnesota.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
From left: John Bartlett, executive chairman of APH; John Upp, store manager; and Corey Bartlett, president and CEO of APH

Each year, Auto Value parts store regional managers throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan and Montana have the opportunity to nominate a store manager they believe deserves the award.

Upp has been a part of the Auto Value team since 2018. When not at work, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Tiffany, and their two cats. He also takes pleasure in woodworking, other automotive interests, camping and fishing.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

John Upp Named APH Inaugural Impact Player Of The Year

on

Champion Re-Launches Power Steering Fluid

on

Expiring ASE Certifications Extended Until December 31

on

Distance Learning With Babcox's Educational Webinars
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Holley Announces Retro-Fit Power Steering For GM LT4/LT5

News: Champion Re-Launches Power Steering Fluid

News: Expiring ASE Certifications Extended Until December 31

Diagnostics: Drivetrain: Diagnostic Test Drive

News: John Upp Named APH Inaugural Impact Player Of The Year

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect