John Upp Named APH Inaugural Impact Player Of The Year

APH named John Upp as the recipient of the inaugural 2019 Auto Value Impact Player of the Year award. Upp is the manager of the Ellsworth Auto Value parts store. He was recognized during an awards banquet at APH’s annual winter conference on Jan. 20 at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd, Minnesota.

From left: John Bartlett, executive chairman of APH; John Upp, store manager; and Corey Bartlett, president and CEO of APH

Each year, Auto Value parts store regional managers throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan and Montana have the opportunity to nominate a store manager they believe deserves the award.

Upp has been a part of the Auto Value team since 2018. When not at work, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Tiffany, and their two cats. He also takes pleasure in woodworking, other automotive interests, camping and fishing.