JASPER Expands Remanufactured Ford 6F50 Transmission Line

Jasper Engines & Transmissions announces the expanded availability of its remanufactured Ford 6F50 FWD and AWD, transmissions. These electronically controlled 6-speed transmissions are available on exchange for the following vehicles:

• 2011-2012 MKS, Taurus, Flex (3.5L AWD)

• 2011 MKX, Edge (3.7L FWD)

• 2011-2012 Explorer (3.5L FWD/AWD)

• 2013-2017 MKT, Flex, Taurus, Explorer, Police Interceptor (3.5L/3.7L AWD)

• 2013 Taurus, Edge, Police Interceptor (3.5L FWD)

• 2014-2017 MKT, Flex, Explorer (3.5L FWD)

• 2013 Explorer (3.5L FWD

“The Solenoid pack of this unit is hydraulically, and electronically, tested on a stand-alone system, then tested again on a dynamometer,” says Brad Boeglin, JASPER Research and Development Group Leader. “JASPER offers free rental of DREW Technologies J2534 pass through devices, and now also offers shops the ability to rent the DREW Remote programming system (RAPS).”

The Ford 6F50 is covered by JASPER’s 3-Year/100,000 mile nationwide transferable parts and labor warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on the JASPER website or upon request.

For more information on the complete line of JASPER remanufactured transmissions, call 800-827-7455, or visit jasperengines.com.