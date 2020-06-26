Connect with us

News

Interstate Batteries Educates Consumers On Battery Maintenance

 

on

Interstate Batteries is once again championing technicians by equipping them with essential information needed to keep vehicles in good shape for when Americans ride the roads again. Under the direction of its Research Lab Manager Jeff Barron, it has recently released guidelines for repair shops to help consumers navigate the implications of sitting car batteries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to an Interstate Batteries’ study, testing and proper diagnosis play a major role in customer satisfaction, with 84 percent of consumers wanting to fix a battery before failure. To turn consumers into repeat customers during a time when repair shops need the business, Interstate Batteries prepared a simple list of steps for service advisors and technicians to follow.

  • Asking a customer questions is essential to pinpointing when the “no-start” or cranking issue began. Questions can include, “Can you describe this vehicle’s frequency and duration of use over the past three weeks?” and “How have you stored the vehicle while in nonuse? Was it connected to a battery maintainer or charger?”
  • After gathering information, test the battery with any conductance tester, such as the IB Pulse.
  • Next, charge the battery completely and allow it to sit for several hours off the charger to allow the surface charge to dissipate.
  • Then, retest the battery with the conductance tester.
    • If it comes back as a “good” battery, explain to the customer how key-off drain affects vehicles in nonuse: “Computers draw power from the battery to keep the memories alive for your driving habits, throttle position sensor, transmission modules, mass air flow sensor, etc.”
    • If it comes back as a “bad” battery or “replace,” share the results with your customer and proceed through your normal warranty process.

For vehicles that have not gained a lot of mileage over a period of three weeks or longer, the likelihood of a dead battery increases by roughly 50%, making it a leading cause of car trouble. In fact, nearly one in four car batteries will need to be replaced on the road this year, but more than half of consumers do not test their batteries every year or don’t know if their batteries have been tested according to a study by Interstate Batteries.

Advertisement

“When a vehicle isn’t used for long periods of time, there’s a lot that can go wrong with its battery,” said Barron. “Our team of experts is sharing insight on how to keep this top-of-mind as we know the importance of your vehicle getting you from point A to point B. Customer satisfaction and peace-of-mind are imperative during times like this, and we want to serve our industry the best way we can.”  

Interstate Batteries’ two-year partnership with Universal Technical Institute – to whom it provides the latest battery and battery testing technology and curriculum support to help students excel in the classroom – is further evidence of the company’s commitment to investing in this growing workforce. During the pandemic, the company has remained steadfast in its efforts to support continuing education for the auto technician workforce, including providing online content with unlimited, free access on its website.

Check out Interstate Batteries’ insightful blog posts for technician and consumer tips at InterstateBatteries.com/Blog.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

US Gasoline Demand More Than 'Halfway' Back

Check Out The June Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Get Ready – Latest Insight On Delayed Maintenance

Valvoline Tells World We Are 'The Original'

Advertisement

on

Interstate Batteries Educates Consumers On Battery Maintenance

on

Skilled Techs Essential To Economy During Pandemic

on

Electrify America Completes EV Fast-Charging Route

on

PCi Launches New Website
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Skilled Techs Essential To Economy During Pandemic

News: Electrify America Completes EV Fast-Charging Route

News: Interstate Batteries Educates Consumers On Battery Maintenance

News: PCi Launches New Website

News: ASE Offers Online Toolkit For Industry Partners

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect