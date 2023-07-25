Innova to Launch Pro Diagnostic Tablets and App

Innova Electronics Corporation has launched its professional Smart Diagnostic System (SDS) tablets and RepairSolutions PRO app. Part of Innova’s new line of professional automotive solutions, the smart tablet tools and app deliver features and functions that maximize the diagnostic process, save automotive technicians time and improve shops’ communication with their customers. Innova said this is the first line designed specifically for professional automotive repair use and was created with input from ASE-certified technicians, automotive repair students and longtime Innova customers.

“Today’s entry level techs have grown up with smartphones and tablets; they want everything in the palm of their hands on a touch screen device,” said Keith Andreasen, Innova’s tool product manager. “We created this line of OE-level diagnostic tablets and paired them with our unrivaled RepairSolutionsPRO app to deliver Innova’s ease-of-use and time-saving knowledge base of diagnostic information, service and maintenance solutions. We offer it in a format a younger generation of techs understand, while continuing to deliver the features, functions, affordability and unmatched support the industry has long entrusted to Innova.”

At launch, the line features three tablet tools, including the Innova SDS43, SDS50 and revamped SDS7111. The SDS43 and SDS50 don’t rely on the Android platform. Each tablet works on all 1996 to current model vehicles, including battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV), to deliver a single form factor to make it easier for technicians to efficiently find and fix problems on today’s vehicles, the company said.

Once connected to a vehicle, the tablets auto decode the VIN and offer OBD2 and OEM diagnostic pathways. Each has Innova’s patented all-in-one display featuring 30-plus pieces of information on a single screen with guided diagnostics to help techs find the problem faster with less time scrolling through menus, the company said.

The SDS tablets also include access to Innova’s knowledge base, featuring more than 100 million vehicle fixes verified for accuracy by ASE-Certified Master Technicians. The 7111 has RepairSolutionsPRO embedded, and the new SDS43 and SDS50 tablets have Wi-Fi enabled access to the RepairSolutionsPRO app, expanding a shop’s ability for diagnostic repair and reporting.