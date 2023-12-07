 Hunter Engineering, UpdatePromise Announce Integration Partnership

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Hunter Engineering, UpdatePromise Announce Integration Partnership

Strategic alliance to make top-tier solutions more accessible to service providers.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering has announced a new integration partnership with automotive software provider UpdatePromise.

Related Articles

The integration will allow service advisors quick access to Hunter’s Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge autonomous inspection results, allowing them to identify alignment and tread depth concerns and bring them to the attention of vehicle owners.

With electrification expected to significantly reduce standard repair and maintenance work over the next decade, the integration will place service departments in a better position to capitalize on all their alignment and tire opportunities. 

The Quick Check autonomous inspection system provides accurate and detailed alignment and tire tread depth results in seconds as the vehicle drives through the service lane. The UpdatePromise Tablet Vehicle Check In, part of the overall customer experience management solution, creates a seamless workflow that allows service teams to complete and review everything they need, all in one single ecosystem. 

Dealerships can capture videos and photos, review OEM direct and OEM connected vehicle data, present safety-related inspection reports, and add services directly to DMS repair orders from one single integrated system.

Streamlining the vehicle check-in process and reducing manual data entry will help shops save time and money. Additionally, the integration ensures that the correct tire inspection and service repair diagnosis is always accurate.

Alignments traditionally rank among the highest-margin services a shop can provide. Automakers have long advocated that dealer service departments increase tire sales to fuel additional sales per repair order, as well as retain service customers by bringing them back into the showroom. 

“We’re excited to partner with Hunter Engineering to offer our customers even more value and convenience,” said Richard Pannazzo, COO at UpdatePromise. “This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to help automotive service providers thrive by simplifying their operations and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

“Hunter is fortunate to have so many loyal auto dealer customers invested in inspection equipment, and we’re happy to make this integration available to them,” said Alex Smith, Hunter product manager for inspection. “The new partnership with UpdatePromise will result in more alignments, more tire sales, greater efficiency and a safer vehicle for the customer.”  

For more information, visit https://www.hunter.com/vehicle-inspection.

You May Also Like

News

PRT Presented Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, including light trucks.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Performance Ride Technology (PRT) exhibited various product lines and new applications in booth A5072 at AAPEX.

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, and one highlight is the new PRT complete strut assembly for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma, which also can be seen in the AAPEX New Product Showcase.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
PRT Releases 15 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 5 Million vehicles in coverage.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Pentosin Technical Fluids Celebrates 40 Years

CRP Automotive’s brand of high-tech fluids has been sold in North America since 1983.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Schaeffler Features Future Repair Solutions at AAPEX

Technologies on display feature repair solutions for today and tomorrow’s automotive aftermarket needs.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Litens Announces 28 New SKUs

New releases expands coverage and enhances efficiency for automotive technicians.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
MotoRad Celebrates 65 Years at AAPEX 2023

AAPEX 2023 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31- November 2.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by Dec. 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Litens Brings Awareness to Proper Belt Drive System Maintenance

Campaign explains system significance and what neglecting maintenance means.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers