 Hunter Engineering Summer Finance Promotion

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
News

Hunter Engineering Summer Finance Promotion

Program also includes 3.9% for 24 months.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering is pleased to announce a Summer Finance Promotion, effective June 19 through July 31, 2023.

Related Articles

Offered in partnership with GreatAmerica, the promotion includes a 0% interest rate for a term of 12 months, and a 3.9% rate for 24 months. Discounted rates are also available for 36-, 48- and 60-month terms.

The offers are available across all U.S. market segments with a $10,000 minimum order requirement. Canadian customers are encouraged to contact their local Hunter business consultant for information on similar deals.

The 2023 promotion also includes special discounted offers on demonstration equipment. Additionally, the purchase of ADAS 3000 static ADAS calibration system will include a free TPMS tool and battery tester.

The promotion is valid through participating Hunter distributors. The offers are subject to the end user’s credit approval and do not apply to equipment coming out of distributor stock.

“With all the focus on rising interest rates, we wanted to give our customers a chance to lock in some really favorable terms,” said Larry Watson, Hunter vice president, sales, North America. “We’re looking forward to many of them taking advantage of these great opportunities.”

You May Also Like

News

Dana Named Climate Leader by USA Today

Dana was recognized as one of America’s Climate Leaders for its 2021 greenhouse-gas reduction.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Dana Incorporated announced it has been named one of America’s Climate Leaders 2023 by USA Today.

The list, compiled by the newspaper’s research partner, Statista, recognizes the top 400 companies for their 2021 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction performance against a 2019 baseline.

Dana says the companies were evaluated on six measures, sourced from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP):

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Mitchell 1 Adds ‘Suggested Responses’ to SocialCRM

The feature allows repair shops to easily manage and respond to consumer reviews, with a single click.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
BendPak Opens New Distribution Center on Alabama Campus

The expansion has enabled the company to dramatically increase its inventory capacity and call-center staffing.

By Nadine Battah
Dorman Launches 250 New Parts in April

An OE FIX IMRC assembly and OE FIX engine coolant reservoir hose are among the many new products released by Dorman this month.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions Partners with BlueRecruit

The two are working together to help bring exceptional technicians, mechanics, and service writers to Autoshop customers’ garages.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

Carter Expands Rapid Fit Coverage, Releases New Catalog

Rapid Fit Water Pumps help save an average of 15 to 25 minutes in the bay, according to Carter.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Pennzoil Celebrates the Next Mile

The Long May We Drive campaign, celebrates the thrill of driving and carving your own path on the open road.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Standard Motor Products’ ABS Sensors Line Expands

Standard offers more than 2,600 ABS Sensors fitting import and domestic vehicle.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Ultimate Vehicle Giveaway

Two lucky technicians will win a vehicle of their choice this spring.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers