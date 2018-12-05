GEARWRENCH Introduces Electronic Torque Wrench With Angle

More and more frequently, torque-to-yield bolts are being used in vehicle manufacturing. To help automotive techs handle those jobs with precision and confidence, Apex Tool Group is introducing its new GEARWRENCH Electronic Torque Wrench with Angle.

Torque-to-yield bolts need to be torqued to a specified setting and then are rotated to a certain number of degrees to ensure the correct amount of torque is applied. With the new Electronic Torque Wrench with Angle, the initial torque setting gets the bolt close to the point when it will start to stretch. Then, applying the additional angle rotation stretches the bolt a predetermined amount to where it will provide the correct clamping pressure.

The new GEARWRENCH Electronic Torque Wrench with Angle is available for 3/8-inch and 1/2-inch drives. It features three modes of operation: Peak Torque, Angle and Peak Angle. Torque accuracy is 2 percent clockwise and 3 percent counterclockwise in the 20-100 percent range. The 72-tooth gear provides a five-degree ratcheting arc. An audible tone goes off as the Target Torque value is approached, and when the target torque is reached, the handle vibrates, a beep tone sounds and the screen display changes color — all to help ensure accuracy.

For additional information, visit gearwrench.com.