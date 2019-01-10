News/GEARWRENCH
ago

GEARWRENCH Introduces Diamond Tip Screwdriver Set

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

GEARWRENCH Introduces Diamond Tip Screwdriver Set

Snap-on Offers Interactive Accessories Catalog

Continental Engine Cooling Fan Assemblies Restore Original Engine Cooling Performance

Nissan Tech Tip: Permanent DTC (P-DTC) Information

Bret Lamoreaux Named TECHNET Professional ASE Master Automobile Technician Of The Year For 2018

Lisle Lock Rod Release Tool For Ford Applications

With Tougher Requirements, 57 Vehicles Clinch 2019 IIHS Safety Awards

WIX Filters Releases 464 New Parts Globally In First 3 Quarters of 2018

MAHLE Engine Builders Of The Year Awarded During Champion's Week

Standard Motor Products Announces Winner Of Standard 'Shop Team Selfie' Challenge

When improving on a classic tool, it’s the littlest details that make the biggest difference. The new GEARWRENCH Diamond Tip Screwdriver Set gets to the nitty gritty of this iconic tool to make it better and more durable for those that use screwdrivers every day.

The GEARWRENCH Diamond Tip Screwdrivers are engineered with tri-lobe ergonomic handles for optimal strength and comfort, and a Speed Zone for fast turning in low-torque applications. The dual-material handle is oil and solvent resistant, providing better comfort and performance. Manganese phosphate coated blades provide superior corrosion resistance, and the diamond-coated tips provide up to four times the gripping power while reducing cam-out and slippage compared to non-diamond-coated tips.

The set of six includes three Phillips-head screwdrivers (#1 x 4 in., #2 x 1-1/2 in., #2 x 4 in.) and three slotted screwdrivers (3/16 in. x 4 in., 1/4 in. x 1 1/2 in., 1/4 in. x 4 in.).

For additional information, visit GEARWRENCH.

Show Full Article