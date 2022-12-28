 GB Remanufacturing Releases 2022 Year in Review

News

GB Remanufacturing Releases 2022 Year in Review

The GB Reman 2022 Year in Review is available for download.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

GB Remanufacturing is pleased to announce that its 2022 Year in Review is available for download.

Michael Kitching, President & CEO, GB Remanufacturing kicks off the company’s 2022 Year in Review with a letter on the state of the business, the challenges this year has presented, and an outlook for what lies ahead in the New Year.

The review details company product releases, charitable contributions, new initiatives and more from the past year.

To read GB Remanufacturing’s 2022 Year in Review, click here

