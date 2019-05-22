Gates Expands Portfolio Of Aftermarket Modular Hoses

Over the past six months, Gates has introduced more than 200 new aftermarket hoses to its product line, according to the company.

The company’s expanded catalog helps its channel partners meet market demands as cooling systems shift toward modular hose assemblies, Gates noted.

“As technology advances to more complex designs, Gates’ modular hoses are the ideal solution to support modern internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicle applications because of the diversity of products and options for customization,” said Dave Miller, vice president of aftermarket global product line management for Gates. “Gates is leading the market with our modular hose technology, and our extensive product coverage means we are ready and able to serve the upcoming replacement cycle for these products.”

As propulsion technologies become more and more complex with hybridization, electrification and the increasing use of turbochargers, cooling systems have become more complex as well. Modular hoses address this complexity by routing cooling fluid around the vehicle to the various systems that require cooling, according to Gates. Quick-connecting modular systems reduce time and labor in the assembly process, allowing for more efficient production and simplified replacement in the aftermarket.

Gates also has added electronic sensors to its modular hoses, allowing data to be collected and stored in the car’s computer to improve vehicle performance and reliability.

“In addition to our continued investment in materials science and process engineering, our recent acquisition of Rapro in Turkey confirms our commitment for future growth in this product line and has given us the opportunity to grow our new product capabilities,” Miller said. “We have already launched over 1,200 variations for the European market, and we are staffing up to accelerate new product introductions to address upcoming shifts in the vehicle mix such as electric vehicle applications.”

Gates modular hoses meet rigorous OEM performance specifications and are duplicates of the OEM parts, including clamping, shielding and connecting necessary components to give an exact-fit replacement for the customers and partners, according to the company.

The modular hoses currently are available in the United States and Europe, with plans to launch in China next month and South America and India later this year.