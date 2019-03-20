News/Flowmaster
ago

Flowmaster Releases Cat-Back Exhaust Systems For GM, Ford And Nissan Trucks

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

WIX Filters Named Title Sponsor Of The 2019 U.S. Legend Cars International Legend Car Series

ProMAXX Tool Introduces New 3/8" ProChuck And Key

Flowmaster Releases Cat-Back Exhaust Systems For GM, Ford And Nissan Trucks

Standard Motor Products To Recognize Aspiring Diesel Technicians During Its Standard 'Bigger, Better Diesel' Scholarship Contest

TechForce Foundation Celebrates Up-And-Coming Transportation Technicians With 2019 FutureTechs Rock Awards

Subaru Tech Tip: Washer Fluid Level Sensor Diagnostics

Dodge Tech Tip: Oxygen Sensor Codes

Acura Tech Tip: Tire Fill Assist Activation

Federated Member S&W Supply Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Autel Introduces Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable

Holley announces the release of three new cat-back exhaust systems from Flowmaster – an American Thunder system for 2019 GM Silverado/Sierra 1500 and FlowFX systems for 2015-19 Ford F-150 and 2017-19 Nissan Titan vehicles.

GM SILVERADO/SIERRA 1500

Flowmaster American Thunder GM Silverado/Sierra 1500 Cat-Back Dual Exhaust Systems provide an aggressive sound level outside the truck and a moderate interior tone. This systems is an all-new design for 6.2L 2019 models that’s compatible with both 147- and 157-inch wheelbases, and they fit crew cabs with 5.5-foot and 6.5-foot beds and double cabs with a 6.5-foot bed. These emissions-legal bolt-on systems feature a mandrel-bent 3.5-inch stainless steel inlet tube, a 50 Series HD muffler, dual 2.5-inch mandrel-bent stainless tailpipes, and four 4-inch black-ceramic-coated stainless steel tips that exit in place of the factory bolt-on trim bezels.

FORD F-150

Flowmaster FlowFX Ford F-150 Cat-Back Exhaust Systems are compatible with Ford engines of three different displacements – 2.7L, 3.5L, and 5.0L. A perfect fit for 2015-19 models, they’re made of stainless steel and connect seamlessly to factory cat-pipe flanges. They feature a 3-inch mandrel-bent tube that flows into a straight-through FlowFX performance muffler for a deep, powerful sound outside the cab and a moderate tone inside. A large tailpipe exits behind the passenger-side rear tire and is finished off with a large 4.5-inch black-ceramic-coated exhaust tip embossed with the Flowmaster logo. The kit comes with detailed instructions and all the necessary hardware and uses factory hanger locations for an easy at-home installation. 

NISSAN TITAN

Flowmaster FlowFX Nissan Titan Cat-Back Exhaust Systems bolt up to factory cat pipes with dual 2.5-inch mandrel-bent tubing that mates to a scavenger Y-pipe for maximum flow. Designed specifically for 5.6L-powered 2017-19 Titans (not XD models), the Y-pipe incorporates two D-shaped ports back to back for a larger surface area than that of two round pipes joined together, creating a much stronger scavenging affect to evacuate cylinders during the exhaust stroke. A 3-inch stainless steel tube delivers the exhaust charge into a straight-through FlowFX muffler which connects to a mandrel-bent tailpipe that exits behind the passenger-side rear tire through a 4.5-inch black-ceramic-coated exhaust tip.

For additional information, visit holley.com.

Show Full Article