Flowmaster Releases Cat-Back Exhaust Systems For GM, Ford And Nissan Trucks

Holley announces the release of three new cat-back exhaust systems from Flowmaster – an American Thunder system for 2019 GM Silverado/Sierra 1500 and FlowFX systems for 2015-19 Ford F-150 and 2017-19 Nissan Titan vehicles.

GM SILVERADO/SIERRA 1500

Flowmaster American Thunder GM Silverado/Sierra 1500 Cat-Back Dual Exhaust Systems provide an aggressive sound level outside the truck and a moderate interior tone. This systems is an all-new design for 6.2L 2019 models that’s compatible with both 147- and 157-inch wheelbases, and they fit crew cabs with 5.5-foot and 6.5-foot beds and double cabs with a 6.5-foot bed. These emissions-legal bolt-on systems feature a mandrel-bent 3.5-inch stainless steel inlet tube, a 50 Series HD muffler, dual 2.5-inch mandrel-bent stainless tailpipes, and four 4-inch black-ceramic-coated stainless steel tips that exit in place of the factory bolt-on trim bezels.

FORD F-150

Flowmaster FlowFX Ford F-150 Cat-Back Exhaust Systems are compatible with Ford engines of three different displacements – 2.7L, 3.5L, and 5.0L. A perfect fit for 2015-19 models, they’re made of stainless steel and connect seamlessly to factory cat-pipe flanges. They feature a 3-inch mandrel-bent tube that flows into a straight-through FlowFX performance muffler for a deep, powerful sound outside the cab and a moderate tone inside. A large tailpipe exits behind the passenger-side rear tire and is finished off with a large 4.5-inch black-ceramic-coated exhaust tip embossed with the Flowmaster logo. The kit comes with detailed instructions and all the necessary hardware and uses factory hanger locations for an easy at-home installation.

NISSAN TITAN

Flowmaster FlowFX Nissan Titan Cat-Back Exhaust Systems bolt up to factory cat pipes with dual 2.5-inch mandrel-bent tubing that mates to a scavenger Y-pipe for maximum flow. Designed specifically for 5.6L-powered 2017-19 Titans (not XD models), the Y-pipe incorporates two D-shaped ports back to back for a larger surface area than that of two round pipes joined together, creating a much stronger scavenging affect to evacuate cylinders during the exhaust stroke. A 3-inch stainless steel tube delivers the exhaust charge into a straight-through FlowFX muffler which connects to a mandrel-bent tailpipe that exits behind the passenger-side rear tire through a 4.5-inch black-ceramic-coated exhaust tip.

