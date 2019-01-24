Fisher Auto Parts Team Raises $100,000 For Toys For Tots

Fisher Auto Parts team members recently raised more than $75,000 for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, plus an additional $25,000 was contributed to the charity in honor of Federated member Russell Mastroff who passed away on Dec. 22. Many toys also were collected for the campaign.

“We would like to thank all the team members who participated in our Toys for Tots campaign by collecting donations to brighten the holiday season for less fortunate children in their respective communities,” said Gary Shifflett, co-president of Fisher Auto Parts. “We also want to thank our customers, channel partners and APSG members who supported Toys for Tots.”

In total, the Automotive Parts Services Group (APSG), which is comprised of Federated and Pronto members, raised more than $400,000 and collected toys at its locations across the country last year. Since Federated initiated its Toys for Tots campaign in 2012, members, customers, vendor partners and associates have together raised more than $2 million for the recognized charity and have been named a Three-Star Partner by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.