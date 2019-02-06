Federated, Ken Schrader Racing Team Up For 20th Year



Federated Auto Parts and Ken Schrader will celebrate 20 years together in 2019 as Federated has renewed its sponsorship of Ken Schrader Racing for the upcoming season.

“We could not be more honored to celebrate our 20th consecutive year sponsoring Kenny Schrader and his race teams,” said J.R. Bishop, motorsports and event marketing director for Federated Auto Parts. “Kenny has become a member of the Federated family. He really connects with our members, vendors and customers because he truly understands their businesses. We are excited to get the racing season going and I know Kenny and his fans are as well.”

“Twenty years is a long time in the racing business. I am honored to have been a Federated Auto Parts partner for this long,” said Schrader. “It has always been a pleasure to meet Federated members throughout the continental United States, Alaska and Canada over the years. I am looking forward to many more years as a Federated Auto Parts partner.”

As part of the sponsorship, Schrader will conduct “Get Dirty with Kenny” racing experiences for Federated members and their Car Care Center customers at dirt tracks across the country. In addition, Federated will be the primary sponsor of Schrader’s dirt track teams and an associate sponsor of the Ken Schrader Racing ARCA teams.

“Federated ‘Get Dirty with Kenny’ events held throughout the country have proven to be one of our most popular member promotions,” continued Bishop. “The opportunity to host a dirt track racing event or entertain customers at hospitality events when Kenny is racing offers our members a way to interact with their customers in a fun-filled environment.”