Federated Introduces February Free Fuel Fridays

Federated Auto Parts announced February Free Fuel Fridays have begun. The contest winners will each win a gift card to fill their tanks, said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts.

Each Friday in February, Federated will announce the four lucky winners on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages. A $50 gift card will be sent to each of the randomly selected winners.

“February Free Fuel Fridays is easy to enter,” said Moore. “With gas prices a bit lower these days, winners can get even more free fuel with their gift card prizes. Enter now through Feb. 18 for your chance to win.”

To enter, visit Federated on Facebook, or click on the special Federated Auto Parts or Federated Car Care contest links, and fill in the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends. Winners will be announced on each Friday in February with the final four winners announced Feb. 23.