Federated Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

From Brake & Front End

One of Federated’s most popular Facebook promotions, Free Fuel Fridays, is back. Every Friday through April 5, Federated will announce four winners of free gift cards on each of its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

“Free Fuel Fridays is one of our most popular promotions so we thought it was a good time to bring it back and give away some free fuel on Facebook,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president for Federated. “We value our social media followers and are always looking for ways to enhance their experience when they visit our platforms. Free Fuel Fridays is a great way to have some fun and show our appreciation.”

To enter, visit Federated on Facebook from a computer or on a mobile device, click on the Free Fuel Fridays tab and fill in the entry information. Those who enter for a chance to win can receive extra entries by sharing the contest with their Facebook friends.

Two winners of $50 gift cards will be randomly selected from each of the Federated Facebook pages for a total of four winners announced each Friday from Feb. 15 through April 5.

