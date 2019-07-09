Federated Car Care scholarships have been awarded to eight outstanding students for the 2019-‘20 academic year.

Awarded to the employees or children of Federated Car Care members, the Federated Car Care scholarship program is funded by Fisher Auto Parts and administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of the late Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts.

To be considered, applicants must meet the criteria outlined in the Federated section of the foundation’s Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website and must name Federated in the sponsor section of their completed application. Each application also is considered for all scholarships listed on www.automotivescholarships.com where the qualifications are met. Scholarship applications for the 2020-‘21 academic year will be accepted beginning late September.

“We are delighted to carry on the tradition of educational support that began with my father and show our appreciation to our valued customers and associates through these scholarships,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Fisher Auto Parts. “Federated is one of the industry’s strongest proponents of training and education, and we are dedicated to ensuring a bright future for the aftermarket through our support of scholarships and educational opportunities.”

To see a complete list of the scholarships awarded by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit http://www.uofafoundation.com/news.html.