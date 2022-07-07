 Federated 50/50 Challenge Hits Halfway Point
UnderhoodService

on

Federated 50/50 Challenge Hits Halfway Point

on

Lincoln Tech Enters Partnership With Akzonobel Coatings

on

Auto Care Association to Host Live Webinar Next Week

on

Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Bring the Magic Back to Orlando
News

Federated 50/50 Challenge Hits Halfway Point

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

“We want to thank all the ASE-certified automotive service professionals and parts specialists who have entered the Federated 50/50 Challenge and we encourage those who have not yet signed up to enter,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “We have already awarded over 50 prizes and with six months to go, there are 50 more weekly prizes to be awarded, including four $500 bonus prizes at the end of the program.”

In celebration of ASE’s 50th anniversary, Federated is conducting the 50/50 Challenge to recognize and thank ASE-certified automotive service professionals. Each week through mid-December, Federated will award $50 per week each to one ASE-certified parts specialist and one ASE-certified technician. As an added bonus, Federated will also award $500 each to an ASE-certified parts specialist and an ASE-certified technician during weeks 51 and 52 of the promotion. To be eligible for the Federated 50/50 Challenge, service technicians and parts specialists must be ASE certified. Eligible participants can visit Federated5050Challenge.com to enter. Those who are not yet certified or need to get recertified can visit FederatedAutoParts.com and click on the ASE icon to learn how to register for ASE tests

The Federated 50/50 Challenge promotion has reached its halfway point, and there is still plenty of time for ASE-certified technicians and parts specialists to enter for a chance to win.

“We want to thank all the ASE-certified automotive service professionals and parts specialists who have entered the Federated 50/50 Challenge and we encourage those who have not yet signed up to enter,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president of Federated Auto Parts. “We have already awarded over 50 prizes and with six months to go, there are 50 more weekly prizes to be awarded, including four $500 bonus prizes at the end of the program.”

In celebration of ASE’s 50th anniversary, Federated is conducting the 50/50 Challenge to recognize and thank ASE-certified automotive service professionals. Each week through mid-December, Federated will award $50 per week each to one ASE-certified parts specialist and one ASE-certified technician. As an added bonus, Federated will also award $500 each to an ASE-certified parts specialist and an ASE-certified technician during weeks 51 and 52 of the promotion. To be eligible for the Federated 50/50 Challenge, service technicians and parts specialists must be ASE certified. Eligible participants can visit Federated5050Challenge.com to enter. Those who are not yet certified or need to get recertified can visit FederatedAutoParts.com and click on the ASE icon to learn how to register for ASE tests

