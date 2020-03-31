Expiring ASE Certifications Extended Until December 31

ASE has automatically extended all ASE certifications expiring on June 30 to a new date of Dec. 31, it was announced recently by Tim Zilke, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

“During these challenging times, we don’t want service professionals to worry about expiring ASE certifications. To help ease their minds, ASE has automatically extended all expiring certifications until year end,” said Zilke. “Our transportation infrastructure needs skilled individuals with professional credentials to keep the supply chain and motoring public going. They have the full support of ASE and we thank them for their commitment to professionalism and dedicated service, today and every day.”

More information about ASE certification and testing can be found by visiting www.ase.com. Upon successful completion of an ASE test, ASE certification credentials are valid for five years and have an expiration date of either June 30 or Dec. 31, depending on when the certification was earned. Expiration dates can be found online at myASE and reminders are sent before credentials expire.

