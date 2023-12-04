Euro Clinic Wins 2023 Women in Auto Care Automotive Communications Award for Best Website

Euro Clinic, a top-rated European Car Care repair shop, is honored to receive the 2023 Women in Auto Care Automotive Communications Best Website Award. The family and female-owned auto repair shop has been a staple in the automotive repair industry since 2011 and continues to provide high-quality repair services for European vehicles to the Santa Clara, California areas.

“We are thrilled for Euro Clinic to win Best Website in the Business to Consumer category this year!” said Sarah Duff, director of marketing for Autoshop Solutions. “A team of skilled designers, committed to expressing the unique essence of each shop we collaborate with, lies at the heart of our operation. The website of Euro Clinic stands as a testament to our team’s creative talent and proficiency, displaying our successful partnership with Euro Clinic’s team and shop,” Duff continued.

The Women in Auto Care community is dedicated to its mission of engaging, educating, and empowering women within the auto care industry through conferences, networking, scholarships, education, data, awards, and more. The Women in Auto Care Leadership Council administers and sanctions awards in recognition of contributors within the automotive industry. The Women in Auto Care awards ceremony is held during AAPEX in Las Vegas, recognizing companies and agencies that provide automotive information through outstanding advertising, marketing, and public relations efforts throughout the past year. The communications awards cover many Business to Consumer and Business to Business categories. Click here to view the full list of Automotive Communication Awards.

“Autoshop Solutions has been incredible to work with from the very beginning of our relationship three-plus years ago,” said Michelle Tansey, one of the Euro Clinic owners. “The whole team, from design and account reps to customer service, are all a delight to work with. I truly feel like they get to know their customers, our team and that reflects in the design of our website,” Tansey continued. “Their focus on exhibiting our brand across the board has been monumental for our consistent growth. They partner up with a wide variety of vendors that integrate with them to accommodate our customers with a no-hassle, easy way to schedule an appointment online. They customize Google ads for our shop’s needs and consistently moderate our website’s performance. They are quick to task and very attentive when we want to make changes or minor adjustments to our website. I highly recommend Autoshop Solutions for your shop’s website; they definitely understand that we are in the business of service people,” Tansey finished.

Specializing in European auto repairs, Euro Clinic is professionally trained and certified to work on all European models from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Volvo. From regular oil changes and tire rotations to brake and engine repairs, they care for your routine maintenance and occasional repair needs and even back their repairs with a comprehensive three-year/36,000-mile warranty. They are also equipped to assist with any performance upgrades. Visit their website for more information.