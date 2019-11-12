Epicor To Help Aftermarket Businesses Drive Revenue Through Automated ‘Pop-Up’ Analytics At Point Of Sale

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, has unveiled a portfolio of automated widgets designed to help aftermarket parts distributors and service providers increase revenue by automating the delivery of vital product, application, account and other intelligence at the point of sale.

Rather than requiring a user to access business intelligence through discrete software, the new Epicor IDA widgets automatically appear based on keywords entered into any of a wide range of browser-based solutions, including electronic catalogs, shop management systems, and Microsoft Outlook email. A parts counterperson or repair shop service writer looking up “2015 Honda Accord Sport,” as one example, would be presented not only with corresponding parts and labor information, but also a pop-up snapshot of leading, vehicle-specific service needs based on parts demand. The user can gain deeper insight by clicking on the widget to connect with subscription-based analytics available through Epicor.

“These new tools put Epicor on the leading edge of a trend known as ‘pervasive analytics,’ where we can deliver valuable vehicle, product and customer intelligence directly to the point of decision,” said Rod Bayless, senior director, industry data analytics, Epicor. “We expect this portfolio of tools to ultimately help drive sales and transactional efficiency at every level of the industry, including in the vehicle repair bay.”

Epicor is offering free demonstrations of its new parts replacement rate widget, which ranks part demand by vehicle application across multiple product categories, and a customer account management widget that automatically provides account status, purchase trends and other key information when an authorized user enters the customer name into an integrated browser-based solution.