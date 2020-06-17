Connect with us

Diagnostics

Engine Leak Diagnosis On Turbocharged V8 Engines

Use a borescope to identify if the source of the leak is from under the turbochargers.
Advertisement
 

on

Models: BMWs with the 4.4L turbocharged engine 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

When diagnosing an engine oil leak or a coolant leak on turbocharged V8 engines, it is necessary to use a borescope to identify if the source of the leak is from under the turbochargers. Using this method can avoid costly teardown labor charges to diagnose a leak. Also, this method can confirm if the turbocharger or oil pipes are leaking.

Pay special attention to any ferruled or clamped hose connections (1).
Insert the borescope to the inside (1) and outside (2) of the induction pipes. Rotate the borescope 360 degrees to search for any leaks. Try using the bore scope in the straight and 90° viewing positions.
Insert the borescope downward towards the turbocharger oil return pipes. Look for leaking connections (1). Also search around the block surface for any standing engine oil or coolant (2).

Do not remove the transmission before performing this inspection. Insert the borescope to the inside and outside of the induction pipes.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Radio Waves And No-Start Diagnostics

Driveability Diagnostics And Direct Injection

VW DSG 02E Transmission: A Diagnostic Pre-Checklist

Diagnosing Secondary Ignition Problems

Advertisement

on

Engine Leak Diagnosis On Turbocharged V8 Engines

on

Lane Departure Warning Intermittently Does Not Alert

on

Chassis Control Modules After Reconnecting Battery

on

ABS Fault Code 02757 Diagnosis Tip
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: The Group Training Academy Adds EV Courseware And More

Products: MAHLE’s Next Generation RRR Machines

Diagnostics: Engine Leak Diagnosis On Turbocharged V8 Engines

Products: JASPER Offers Reman GM Class-1 DOD/AFM Delete Engine

Products: Cloyes Expands Variable Valve Timing Chain Kit Product Line

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect