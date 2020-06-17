Engine Leak Diagnosis On Turbocharged V8 Engines

Click Here to Read More

When diagnosing an engine oil leak or a coolant leak on turbocharged V8 engines, it is necessary to use a borescope to identify if the source of the leak is from under the turbochargers. Using this method can avoid costly teardown labor charges to diagnose a leak. Also, this method can confirm if the turbocharger or oil pipes are leaking.

Pay special attention to any ferruled or clamped hose connections (1).

Insert the borescope to the inside (1) and outside (2) of the induction pipes. Rotate the borescope 360 degrees to search for any leaks. Try using the bore scope in the straight and 90° viewing positions.

Insert the borescope downward towards the turbocharger oil return pipes. Look for leaking connections (1). Also search around the block surface for any standing engine oil or coolant (2).

Do not remove the transmission before performing this inspection. Insert the borescope to the inside and outside of the induction pipes.