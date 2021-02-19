EnerSys Now Battery Sponsor For NASCAR Racing Experience

EnerSys , a leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications and the manufacturer of ODYSSEY batteries, recently became the official battery partner of NASCAR Racing Experience (NRE), a leading experiential racing company in North America. As part of this exclusive agreement, NRE will power its racing vehicles with ODYSSEY batteries, engineered with Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, to deliver virtually maintenance-free and long-lasting power. In addition, a fully ODYSSEY battery branded race car will be featured at one of the nation’s premier speedways, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, North Carolina), and available for customers to ride during a timed NRE racing session.

“Our partnership with NASCAR Racing Experience will help ensure that enthusiasts will have a high-performing, reliable battery for their once-in-a-lifetime driving experience at a track of their choice,” said Alan Kohler, marketing manager at EnerSys. “ODYSSEY batteries are uniquely designed to deliver the power and durability to withstand the rigors of the speedway, as well as the dependability and longevity consumers expect for their drive to work or vacation.”

ODYSSEY batteries provide deep cycle reserve power and maximum cranking power, with engine cranking pulses up to 2,700 amps for five seconds, which is double that of equally sized conventional lead acid batteries. The rugged, Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) construction and non-spillable design of ODYSSEY batteries protect against high-impact shock and mechanical vibration, helping to provide longer service life.

“ODYSSEY batteries reinforce our confidence that we’re providing a racing experience that is safe, reliable and exciting,” said Kurt Weinhardt, chief revenue officer at NASCAR Racing Experience. “Racing is available throughout the year, so our partnership with ODYSSEY Battery ensures that the driver can concentrate on the speedway without concerns of extreme temperature conditions brought on by changes in the season or the performance of the car. We are certain that our relationship will enhance this experience for drivers well into the future.”