Edelbrock Superchargers Take Jeep Wrangler JK Models To The Next Level

Edelbrock recently announced that its supercharger systems are now available for the 2012-2017 Jeep Wrangler JK. The system is dyno-proven to increase horsepower by 40 percent and torque by 35 percent, delivering instant power when it’s needed most, on the road or the trail.

Off-road Jeep Wranglers often gain weight as they’re equipped with a full size spare and extra equipment to handle the trail. With the increased horsepower and torque that an Edelbrock supercharger provides, owners can climb harder, tow heavier loads and have plenty of power to pass safely on the highway as they head to the nearest trail or simply to the grocery store. The dyno tested system provides 317 horsepower and 278-foot pound of torque to the rear wheels of the JK Wrangler.

The design of the Edelbrock supercharger delivers a smooth and quiet operation with instant boost on demand. Daily driving characteristics remain virtually unchanged as the system retains the factory pedal feel and fuel economy under normal driving conditions. The supercharger housing is mated to a lower manifold with an integrated high-capacity air-to-water intercooler making this setup a complete and easy-to-install forced induction system. No cutting or additional modifications are required. Edelbrock Jeep JK Superchargers also are 50-state emissions legal under CARB EO D-215-96.

The 3.6L Pentastar found in the Jeep Wrangler JK is a proven workhorse so when Edelbrock set out to create a Supercharger system for these vehicles, reliability became a major focus. For this reason, the products are designed, cast, manufactured and assembled by Edelbrock technicians in the U.S. Each Jeep supercharger assembly is cast from T-6061-T6 aluminum alloy and has been put through Edelbrock’s rigorous ISO-9001 process to ensure consistency and reliability. Backed by Edelbrock’s 3-Year/36,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, Jeep owners can be confident that they’ve received a quality product that, with proper maintenance, will last the lifetime of the vehicle, said the company.

“Whether you’re taking your Wrangler off-roading or simply driving to and from the office, Edelbrock superchargers provide a major power increase while retaining factory drivability,” said Don Barry, president and CEO of Edelbrock. “Wherever they plan to take their Jeeps, we’re extremely excited to offer owners reliable power in an easy to install package.”