Edelbrock, a leading manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket performance parts, has created a number of LS engine-specific products designed to enhance the capabilities of these popular engines while maintaining the reliability of the world-renowned powerplant. From cylinder heads and manifolds to complete crate engines and supercharger systems, Edelbrock has products to support the LS platform at any power level, according to the company.

Edelbrock is a leader in intake manifold technology and new advancements are being made by the brand regularly. With five different LS manifold options available, there’s a product for any build, according to Edelbrock. The product lines include the Performer RPM, Pro-Flo XT, Victor Jr., Super Victor and the unique Cross-Ram. Each is designed and manufactured in the United States.

In addition to Edelbrock’s intake manifolds, the company also created its own line of cylinder heads for LS applications. Each head features state-of-the-art CNC-machined combustion chambers and meticulously designed intake and exhaust ports for maximum power. Edelbrock noted the E-CNC cylinder heads are ideal for any LS, street-driven or strip monster.

For LS enthusiasts looking for big gains, Edelbrock E-Force Superchargers deliver maximum low-end torque and an aggressive power boost while still providing excellent drivability. Available for both LS and LT1 engines, the E-Force line’s compact design allows for easy installation with minimal modifications. Edelbrock also offers complete crate engines that are virtually ready to run, right out of the box. These engines are available in power levels from 600 to 851 horsepower and, depending on the engine selected, can be ordered with an E-Force supercharger installed, said the company.

Edelbrock’s Pro-Flo 4 EFI system, available for LS applications, allows for infinite control over ignition and fuel while its self-calibrating technology continually improves performance as you drive. The Pro-Flo 4 systems are true port fuel injection systems providing improved performance, are self-learning and require no laptop for tuning.

Edelbrock also offers a number of additional supporting components for LS engines, including plug-and-play ECU and wiring harnesses kits, perfect for LS swaps and water pumps to keep modified vehicles cool on the street or at the track.

“LS engines are some of the most common motors in the performance world, used in everything from street rods to drag racing or professional drifting,” said Don Barry, CEO of Edelbrock. “That being said, the products we’ve designed here at Edelbrock for these applications are far from ordinary – we’ve spent countless hours designing these products to create the most advanced and reliable products of this type on the market today.”