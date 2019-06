E-Z Red’s four-pack of COB Rechargeable Work Lights feature 3W COB LEDs and a 3.7V 4400 mAh Lithium-ion rechargeable battery. The light illuminates on high with 450 lumens and on low with 250 lumens. The light includes a USB charging port and offers over-charge protection along with impact protection. The 360-degree rotating hook allows easy maneuverability.

