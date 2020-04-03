DRIVE Is Now Delivering Virtual Workshops To All Clients

Due to the recent business disruption caused by Covid- 19, DRIVE smoothly transitioned to phone and live digital interactions for its client base. Prior to the pandemic, DRIVE prepared and tested its companywide remote workforce plan. It did this to ensure that when or if the time came, DRIVE would easily service all DRIVE client needs with absolutely no interruption of service. This allowed DRIVE to stay open, maintain 100% service and focus on the special needs of shops seeking to navigate the pandemic now and into the future.

All DRIVE workshops are live, virtual and interactive. According to the company, it is hearing phenomenal feedback from large numbers of workshop attendees. The same high level of excellence all clients expect is now delivered via the Zoom platform. The DRIVE instructors interact with each client via live chat and video. All attendees are experiencing an informative and supportive environment with all participants having the ability to ask questions and talk to one another.

DRIVE clients can attend a workshop from the comfort of their home or shop.

DRIVE has also launched a daily lifeline to all shops. It’s the new DRIVE FACEBOOK LIVE program. This informative talk show addresses crucial “shop solutions to pandemic issues.” It’s already been a godsend to more than 1,000 shop owners. All are welcome. Owners, partners, service writers, bookkeepers, anyone in the industry. The show is broadcast Monday through Friday at 12:30 PST, 3:30 EST and is hosted by David Saline and Chris Scully.

Each episode addresses topics such as Leadership in a Crisis, Making Wise Financial Decisions in Today’s Economy and the importance of Marketing During Business Turmoil. All viewers can ask questions and leave comments during and after the show. These FACEBOOK LIVE broadcasts put top shops into direct communication with one another. Episodes address each shop problem and focus on effective solutions.