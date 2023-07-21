 DRIVE Announces Partnership with Babcox Media for DRIVE EXPO

DRIVE Announces Partnership with Babcox Media for DRIVE EXPO

Event will be held September 14th through 17th in Las Vegas.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
Underhood Service Staff Writers

DRIVE is delighted to announce that Babcox Media has been chosen as the Official Media Sponsor for the upcoming DRIVE EXPO, set to take place from September 14-17 at the beautiful Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This partnership brings together DRIVE, the largest coaching and management training company in North America, with Babcox Media, a leader in digital and print media platforms for the automotive aftermarket industry. Babcox Media boasts renowned brands such as “ShopOwner,” “BodyShop Business,” “Tire Review,” and “Fleet Equipment.”

The DRIVE EXPO is a four-day industry event that will offer hands-on management training sessions, presentations by industry leaders, software demonstrations, exhibitions, and various networking opportunities exclusively tailored to today’s shop owners. Workshops are always a key element of each DRIVE EXPO. The 2023 event will include over 20 workshops including Recruiting the Right People, World Class Customer Experience in addition to the important management skill of Leadership. On Friday night DRIVE will celebrate and award successful shop owners at the annual Awards Dinner. The 4-day event will culminate on Saturday night with the ‘world famous’ theme party. Plus, vendors and industry leaders will be a part of the EXPO floor.

Babcox Media will have a pivotal role at the EXPO, encompassing various activities and initiatives. The will actively promote the event throughout the auto aftermarket industry, ensuring widespread awareness and participation. Furthermore, Babcox Media will take the lead in creating an exclusive series of newsletters that will be distributed daily in September.

These newsletters will provide valuable industry insights, updates on the event, and other relevant information to keep attendees and the wider audience informed and engaged.

