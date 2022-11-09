Dorman Launches 300+ New Products In November

Dorman Products, Inc. announced the release of more than 300 new motor vehicle parts in November. Among the new releases are more than a dozen Dorman OE FIX repair solutions designed to help save technicians’ time, save money, or increase reliability, the company says.
A new OE FIX climate control module (599-294) designed to fit 1.7 million 2001-2021 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles is the latest example of Dorman’s “technicians and owners first” approach to the automotive aftermarket, Dorman says. The original equipment climate control has four variants, all of which are typically subject to heavy use. When those modules fail, model-specific replacements can be extremely difficult to find, often forcing owners to settle for inferior remanufactured or salvage yard parts.
A new Dorman OE FIX climate control module comes complete with a variety of interchangeable buttons so the unit can be easily customized to match the functionality and appearance of the van’s specific model make and year.
A new OE FIX turbocharger replacement line kit (667-023) includes all six lines required, each engineered from premium materials to match the fit and function of the factory turbo lines on a combined 1.5+ million GM vehicles.
Dorman adds it expanded its roster of loaded brake backing plates with new coverage for over 400,000 2011-2012 Ford Super Duty trucks this month. These backing plates (926-265 and 926-266) are pre-assembled with the components required to make a complete parking brake repair and are designed to eliminate the frustrating, unpredictable work required to replace individual corroded components, the company says.
Dorman says other new product highlights for November 2022 include:
- Five made-in-USA serrated wheel stud offerings that eliminate the hassle of sourcing individual hardware for select 2016-2022 Ford Mustang (610-631), 2004-2015 Nissan Titan (610-646), 2013-2023 Mazda (610-657), various Toyota (610-659) and 2020-2021 Chevrolet and GMC (610-675) vehicles
- A Dorman OE FIX upgraded camshaft bridge cover (635-050) designed to fit 1.4+ million Audi and Volkswagen vehicles. The cover features an upgraded one-piece stainless steel housing with a mesh screen laser-welded into place instead of the factory design’s plastic housing, and a filter with 3X the tensile strength and larger openings than the original equipment filter – small enough to capture damaging debris, while mitigating the harmful effects of oil pressure pulsations.
- An OE FIX turbo oil return line (667-520) covering a combined 2 million Buick Encore, Chevrolet Cruze, Sonic, and Trax vehicles. This turbo line is constructed of much more durable corrugated stainless steel than the factory part in the line’s flexible center section, and securely mated to rugged aluminum connecting ends. This improved design helps ensure proper oil flow while offering a long-lasting repair, the company says.
- A cost-effective OE FIX trailer brake control switch circuit board (601-237) designed to fit a combined 7 million Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC trucks and SUVs. When the original trailer brake control module circuit board fails on certain vehicles, the dealer solution is to replace the entire trailer brake control module assembly. This repair solution allows the direct replacement of only the failed circuit board, saving significant repair expense, the company says.
For more information about Dorman’s November product release, and to sign up to receive all of its new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup.