Dorman Launches 300+ New Products In November

Dorman Products, Inc. announced the release of more than 300 new motor vehicle parts in November. Among the new releases are more than a dozen Dorman OE FIX repair solutions designed to help save technicians’ time, save money, or increase reliability, the company says.

A new OE FIX climate control module (599-294) designed to fit 1.7 million 2001-2021 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles is the latest example of Dorman’s “technicians and owners first” approach to the automotive aftermarket, Dorman says. The original equipment climate control has four variants, all of which are typically subject to heavy use. When those modules fail, model-specific replacements can be extremely difficult to find, often forcing owners to settle for inferior remanufactured or salvage yard parts.

A new Dorman OE FIX climate control module comes complete with a variety of interchangeable buttons so the unit can be easily customized to match the functionality and appearance of the van’s specific model make and year.

A new OE FIX turbocharger replacement line kit (667-023) includes all six lines required, each engineered from premium materials to match the fit and function of the factory turbo lines on a combined 1.5+ million GM vehicles.

Dorman adds it expanded its roster of loaded brake backing plates with new coverage for over 400,000 2011-2012 Ford Super Duty trucks this month. These backing plates (926-265 and 926-266) are pre-assembled with the components required to make a complete parking brake repair and are designed to eliminate the frustrating, unpredictable work required to replace individual corroded components, the company says.