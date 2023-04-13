Dorman Launches 250 New Parts in April

Dorman Products, Inc. announced the release of 250 new motor vehicle parts in the month of April.

This month’s new releases include:

Intake manifold runner control (IMRC) motor and arm (911-929) designed to fit more than half a million 2018-2020 Chevrolet Cruze and Sonic cars on the road today. The new Dorman OE FIX IMRC assembly with upgraded tuning arm “saves money and repair time by allowing the replacement of just the motor assembly. The improved tuning arm design is made of brass to help provide increased service life and reduce future related repair costs,” according to Dorman.

Dorman OE FIX engine coolant reservoir hose (626-749) “features an aluminum connector to increase reliability, rather than the factory version’s plastic connector, which tends to crack and leak over time,” according to Dorman. The new hose is engineered to replace failure-prone hoses on 2017-2019 Ford F-250 through F-450 trucks equipped with 6.7L diesel engines that are often used in applications where downtime is not an option, including first-response emergency vehicles.

Two more additions to Dorman’s lineup of components and accessories for turbochargers. A new turbo oil supply line (667-524) and a convenient turbo line replacement kit (667-026) are being introduced that are engineered to fit almost 3 million General Motors cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Two new OE FIX control arms for Tesla 3 and Y models (527-513 and 527-514), “designed to replace the original plastic design with a stronger steel ball joint housing with a stamped steel arm attached by sturdy rivets,” Dorman says. To help prevent damaging corrosion and moisture intrusion, the arms are also electrostatically coated, and the ball joint is protected by a completely sealed housing. (Watch Dorman’s new video on these products here.)

An active grille shutter (601-362) designed to replace the original shutter installed on 1.7+ million 2018-2020 Ford F-150 trucks. This newest addition to Dorman’s expanding line of active grille shutters is CAPA-certified, meaning it meets the stringent quality standards of the Certified Automotive Parts Association for use in collision repairs, according to Dorman.

A nitrogen oxide (NOx) sensor (904-6018) for certain 2017-2020 Ford Super Duty trucks. The new NOx sensor is precisely engineered and manufactured to match the fit and function of the original equipment sensor, Dorman says.

A 4WD front differential housing (600-211) designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment housing installed on 7 million Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC trucks and SUVs.

