Dorman Announces 223 New Products

Dorman Products is announcing today the release of 223 new replacement auto parts, including 54 aftermarket-first solutions, to continue giving repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of cars and trucks.

This month’s new solutions include two aftermarket-exclusive additions to Dorman’s expansive coverage in steering shafts. The new products are direct replacements for the lower steering shafts on select Dodge Ram pickups ( 425-217 ) and over 2 million Ford and Lincoln trucks and SUVs ( 425-396 ) and are rigorously tested for fit, durability and performance. Like all Dorman steering shafts, they meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety standards.

Turbocharged vehicles are increasingly popular and repair professionals know it’s essential to replace worn and failure-prone parts whenever a turbo is serviced. Dorman’s “one-stop shop” response to the growing demand for turbo accessories helps eliminate repair hassles by offering a wide array of hard-to-find turbo-related parts. This month, two new turbo products engineered to fit almost 2 million Chevrolet and Buick models are being introduced, including an aftermarket-exclusive turbocharger feed hose connector set (667-504) and a direct replacement coolant line (667-521). A new intercooler (918-961) for select late-model Chevy Cruze models also joins Dorman’s vast lineup of turbo parts, designed to replace that car’s failure-prone original intercooler.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

A new power window regulator and motor assembly (751-062) for six million late-model GM pickups and SUVs, extending Dorman’s aftermarket-leading coverage in this safety-first, highly-engineered part category;

An aftermarket-exclusive engine air intake hose (696-019) to replace the failure-prone original hose on over 1.3 million GM mid-sized SUVs;

A cost-effective, aftermarket-exclusive, direct replacement column shifter mechanism (905-122) for high-mileage early-2000s Toyota Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs;

A new third brake light (923-134) for over 1.6 million Jeep Wranglers, another Dorman aftermarket-exclusive and extension of this part type; and

A durable, direct-replacement windshield washer reservoir and cap (603-596) designed to replace the leak- and failure-prone original equipment reservoir on almost 2 million aging GM vehicles.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 223 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.