DENSO Sponsors NHRA Champs’ Dachshund Race

DENSO Products and Services Americas is sponsoring the first-ever DENSO 3-Wide Doxie Nationals hosted by its NHRA racing partners Angie and Matt Smith to support three animal rescue, adoption and placement organizations. The husband-and-wife Pro Stock Motorcycle teammates will livestream on their Facebook channel from their own backyard in King, North Carolina, at 3 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, May 23.

The fun-filled fundraiser will feature the Smiths’ own beloved trio of Dachshund hounds: Coco Chanel, Mocha and Bella. Each will represent a different charity: Coco is racing for the Dachshund Rescue of North America; Mocha is racing for the Heaven Can Wait Animal Society in Las Vegas; and Bella is racing for Patriot Paws Service Dogs based in Rockwall, Texas. “We are extremely excited to host this family event in our own backyard to raise money for some of our favorite causes,” said Angie Smith, adding she and Matt are committed to doing what they can to help others during the global pandemic. In keeping with the family tradition, the competition will be fierce, Angie said. “The girls are highly competitive so it will be fun to see who takes home the gold this Saturday!” As the event sponsor, DENSO will donate $1,000 to the charity represented by the first dog to cross the finish line. DENSO also will donate $500 to the charities represented by the other dogs.

“This race is a wonderful opportunity to bring joy into people’s lives and support great causes during this incredibly challenging time,” said DENSO Marketing Manager Dan Muramoto. “It is also a way to give back to our animal friends who have been a huge source of unconditional love and comfort during the pandemic.” To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the NHRA announced in March it was suspending its races. Among them is the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series, which includes the Pro Stock Motorcycle competition. The series is now expected to resume in August. DENSO is the primary sponsor of Angie and Matt Smith, as well as the title sponsor of the DENSO Four-Wide Nationals held in April in Las Vegas and a supporting sponsor of the entire series. “Although we couldn’t enjoy the races in person in April, we’re grateful to Angie and Matt for bringing us together in the virtual arena,” Muramoto said. “Thanks to these tough competitors with big hearts, there’s a place for everyone in the Winner’s Circle.” For Angie and Matt Smith’s Facebook page, visit http://facebook.com/matt.angiesmith. For more information on the pet rescue, adoption and placement charities or to make a donation, visit:

Dachshund Rescue of North America at www.drna.org Heaven Can Wait Animal Society in Las Vegas at www.hcws.org

