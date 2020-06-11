Connect with us

Dayco Presented With Paccar Quality Achievement Award

 

on

Dayco’s consistent levels of manufacturing quality and distribution capability have once more been independently endorsed by PACCAR, the organization behind the DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt brands. 

The company’s Chieti plant in Italy has been awarded its Quality Achievement certification for delivering original equipment (OE) components that match or exceed its 10PMM performance requirements.

The presentation of the annual award, which is based upon a supplier’s performance over the previous full year, is for 2019 and follows Dayco’s similar 2018 PACCAR certificate. 

PACCAR Quality Achievement Certification acknowledges that the company’s reputation for producing trucks of unsurpassed quality, is in no small part due to suppliers such as Dayco, that have achieved its quality expectations.

In addition to the acknowledgement that Dayco has met and exceeded PACCAR’s stringent quality performance requirements, the company remains on its list of 10 PMM suppliers, which are shown on the company’s website (www.paccar.com) and displayed in its facilities.

This award follows similar recognition from vehicle manufacturers such as FCA and GM, as well as several trade organizations.

On receiving the PACCAR certification, John Kinnick, president of Dayco’s Global Belt Operations, said, “This latest endorsement is a further demonstration of Dayco’s underlying strengths in the design, manufacture and delivery of premium quality OE components and systems across the automotive industry. It is also a tribute to the team of dedicated professionals who are based at our Chieti facility.”

